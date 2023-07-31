Pundit urges 26-year-old Man United star to push for Old Trafford exit

Andre Onana is Manchester United’s new number one.

After the Red Devils bid farewell to veteran David De Gea earlier in the transfer window, Erik Ten Hag opted to sign Inter Milan’s Onana.

Consequently, with the Dutchman now boasting a new-look defensive backline, there appears to be very little future at the club for Dean Henderson.

Understandably reluctant to play second fiddle to a first-choice goalkeeper, this summer, after he spent last season out on loan with Nottingham Forest, looks like the right time for Henderson to move on permanently.

And according to recent reports, Steve Cooper is keen to bring the English keeper back to the City Ground. However, United’s Henderson isn’t the only goalkeeper the Reds have on their shortlist. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s Matt Turner is also an option.

Nottingham Forest will sign only one GK this summer between Matt Turner and Dean Henderson. ??? #NFFC ?? Forest already asked Arsenal for final conditions of Turner deal — and it’d be a permanent transfer. pic.twitter.com/mkZT36woi8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

What has Stan Collymore said about Dean Henderson?

And when asked about which goalkeeper Forest should pursue this summer, former attacker Stan Collymore picked Henderson as the ideal player to oversee Cooper’s defence.

“If I was Nottingham Forest, I would sign Dean Henderson ahead of Matt Turner,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He has more experience and has been around senior England squads. He also knows what it’s like to be fighting to be Manchester United’s number one, and that shows top-level determination and a wealth of confidence.

“With that being said though, if Henderson has any sort of ambition whatsoever, he will push to leave Manchester United this summer with the aim of becoming Forest’s outright number one.”

During his brief loan spell last season, which was cut short by injury, Henderson, who has two years left on his Manchester United contract, kept six clean sheets in 20 games in all competitions.