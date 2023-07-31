Pundit urges 26-year-old Man United star to push for Old Trafford exit

Manchester United FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Andre Onana is Manchester United’s new number one.

After the Red Devils bid farewell to veteran David De Gea earlier in the transfer window, Erik Ten Hag opted to sign Inter Milan’s Onana.

Consequently, with the Dutchman now boasting a new-look defensive backline, there appears to be very little future at the club for Dean Henderson.

Understandably reluctant to play second fiddle to a first-choice goalkeeper, this summer, after he spent last season out on loan with Nottingham Forest, looks like the right time for Henderson to move on permanently.

And according to recent reports, Steve Cooper is keen to bring the English keeper back to the City Ground. However, United’s Henderson isn’t the only goalkeeper the Reds have on their shortlist. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s Matt Turner is also an option.

More Stories / Latest News
Stan Collymore makes incredible 2023-24 Aston Villa prediction
Pundit believes incoming Man United star is ‘real deal’ but urges patience
Pundit buzzing if Arsenal sign 27y/o but wary of important first-team exit

What has Stan Collymore said about Dean Henderson?

And when asked about which goalkeeper Forest should pursue this summer, former attacker Stan Collymore picked Henderson as the ideal player to oversee Cooper’s defence.

“If I was Nottingham Forest, I would sign Dean Henderson ahead of Matt Turner,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He has more experience and has been around senior England squads. He also knows what it’s like to be fighting to be Manchester United’s number one, and that shows top-level determination and a wealth of confidence.

“With that being said though, if Henderson has any sort of ambition whatsoever, he will push to leave Manchester United this summer with the aim of becoming Forest’s outright number one.”

During his brief loan spell last season, which was cut short by injury, Henderson, who has two years left on his Manchester United contract, kept six clean sheets in 20 games in all competitions.

More Stories Dean Henderson Matt Turner Stan Collymore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.