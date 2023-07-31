Tottenham Hotspur identify underwhelming Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson as a potential replacement for record-goalscorer Harry Kane.
That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the London-based club will target Wales’ Johnson to act as a replacement for Kane, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.
All focus is obviously on negotiations for Kane, which will include a meeting on Monday in London between chairman Daniel Levy and Bayern executives Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe.
However, with the 33-time Bundesliga winners thought to be considering making a club-record offer of around £90 million for Spurs’ prolific marksmen, fans’ worries will naturally turn to which player could fill the Englishman’s rather big boots.
And while no one is suggesting Johnson isn’t a good attacker worthy of a starting place at a Premier League club, he obviously falls a long way short of the type of player Kane is.
Nevertheless, with talks ongoing for Kane, and the possibility of the 30-year-old joining the Bavarians in the balance, fans must wait to see which players will be entrusted to lead the Lilywhites into a potentially club-defining new era.
He’s a good young player but I thought he was more of a winger? There is no straight replacement for Kane, but as we are playing a different style do we need one. Apart from that he ain’t worth £50 million.
He is definitely worth that money. But keep your money, he will be worth much more in 12 months time. Oh s note to the writer of this article it is Forest only one R
If that the replacement good luck as he’s not a cf but I bet £1000 he’s the cheapest option out off everyone we look at fee n wages spurs fans wake the hell up n see what’s going on I get loads yous got fooled by fake covid but come on 20 odd year off the same crap time for change n it comes by boycotting everything spurs hit levy n co hard in pockets only way for folk like them to listen singing levy or enic out never ever works come on spurs fans u can’t be that stupid