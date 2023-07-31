Tottenham Hotspur identify underwhelming Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson as a potential replacement for record-goalscorer Harry Kane.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the London-based club will target Wales’ Johnson to act as a replacement for Kane, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.

All focus is obviously on negotiations for Kane, which will include a meeting on Monday in London between chairman Daniel Levy and Bayern executives Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe.

However, with the 33-time Bundesliga winners thought to be considering making a club-record offer of around £90 million for Spurs’ prolific marksmen, fans’ worries will naturally turn to which player could fill the Englishman’s rather big boots.

And while no one is suggesting Johnson isn’t a good attacker worthy of a starting place at a Premier League club, he obviously falls a long way short of the type of player Kane is.

Nevertheless, with talks ongoing for Kane, and the possibility of the 30-year-old joining the Bavarians in the balance, fans must wait to see which players will be entrusted to lead the Lilywhites into a potentially club-defining new era.