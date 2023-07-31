West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca is expected to return to Italy this summer.

According to the latest reports, the 24-year-old striker could join Roma this summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side are hoping to bring in attacking reinforcements and they have identified the West Ham flop as a potential target.

A bid of around £19.7 million is expected to arrive this week and it will be interesting to see whether West Ham are prepared to cut their losses on him.

The 24-year-old Italian striker has been hugely underwhelming since his £35 million move to the London club and it makes sense for West Ham to sell him and invest in a quality forward.

The Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they need a better squad to do well in the European competition.

The Italian international striker has struggled to adapt to English football and it would be ideal for him to move back to his homeland where he can get his career back on track with regular football. In addition to that, West Ham need to bring in a reliable goalscorer this summer.