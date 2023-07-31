West Ham have reached agreement to sign Chelsea flop

West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement with the Juventus for the transfer of Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The former Chelsea man, who spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge, looks set to return to London with the Hammers in a permanent deal following weeks of talks.

Juventus have been keen to offload Zakaria, who struggled to make much of an impression in England last term, but who also previously looked a hugely promising talent at Borussia Monchengladbach.

West Ham manager David Moyes surely needs a midfielder like this to help him replace Declan Rice following his transfer to Arsenal earlier in the summer.

Other big names like Edson Alvarez, Scott McTominay and James Ward-Prowse have also been linked with West Ham.