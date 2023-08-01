Andre Onana vs Harry Maguire is not the first time Man Utd’s new goalkeeper has had a spat with a teammate

Andre Onana may have grabbed headlines by shouting at Harry Maguire during Manchester United’s friendly defeat against Borussia Dortmund, but this is not the first time he’s been involved in an incident like this.

The Red Devils goalkeeper joined from Inter Milan this summer, and was notably involved in a similar bust up with Eden Dzeko last season.

See below for the video, which is now doing the rounds on social media as well after Onana’s clash with Maguire raised a few eyebrows…

Onana clearly won’t take any rubbish from his teammates and United could do with a leader like that setting higher standards at the club.

