Andre Onana vs Harry Maguire is not the first time Man Utd’s new goalkeeper has had a spat with a teammate

Andre Onana may have grabbed headlines by shouting at Harry Maguire during Manchester United’s friendly defeat against Borussia Dortmund, but this is not the first time he’s been involved in an incident like this.

The Red Devils goalkeeper joined from Inter Milan this summer, and was notably involved in a similar bust up with Eden Dzeko last season.

See below for the video, which is now doing the rounds on social media as well after Onana’s clash with Maguire raised a few eyebrows…

Here is Onana giving the exact same treatment to Dzeko as he did with Maguire. Everyone will be held accountable and that's the way it should be. Nothing more than on field incident between teammates. Onana after the game: 'These things happen in the game, everyone has a right… pic.twitter.com/89CaOpjjrw — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) August 1, 2023

Onana clearly won’t take any rubbish from his teammates and United could do with a leader like that setting higher standards at the club.