Andre will join Liverpool if the Reds meet either of two options

Southampton’s apparent refusal to accept Liverpool’s bid for Romeo Lavia has opened up the possibility of highly-rated Fluminense star, Andre, joining the club.
According to a tweet from Sky Sports, the Reds have made the first contact with the Brazilian club regarding the player’s availability.
Whether there is genuine interest or the move is to get Southampton to lower Lavia’s asking price isn’t clear at this stage.
Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre ? pic.twitter.com/if6Ov3awXz
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 1, 2023
What does appear to be known is how much it would take to prise Andre from Fluminense either now or in January.