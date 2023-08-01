Exclusive: Arsenal duo still facing transfer uncertainty ahead of potential mass clear-out

Arsenal midfielders Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are still both facing uncertain futures ahead of what could end up being a mass clear-out in the next period of the summer transfer window.

Sources with a close understanding of Arsenal’s current plans have informed CaughtOffside that Partey could still leave for the right price, despite more recent speculation suggesting he’s now set to stay at the Emirates Stadium. At the moment, however, it remains the case that the Gunners are yet to receive any offers for the Ghana international, and it’s unclear if suitors will be willing to meet the north Londoners’ demands.

Fan-favourite Smith Rowe is in a similar situation, with Arsenal open to letting him go if anyone comes in with the right kind of money, though that is yet to materialise. Elsewhere in midfield, Albert Sambi Lokonga could join Burnley, with talks well underway for him to link up with fellow Belgian Vincent Kompany.

Arsenal are also expected to offload defensive players this summer, with Rob Holding a likely candidate for the exit door as he attracts interest from newly-promoted Luton Town. Portuguese duo Cedric Soares and Nuno Tavares are also likely to leave and both have interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s attack also looks a little congested at the moment, with Folarin Balogun attracting particular attention. CaughtOffside understands that Balogun is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans and is also keen to leave for more playing time.

Inter Milan still looks the most likely destination for Balogun, with the Serie A giants understood not to have dropped their interest in him completely, even if they have also been in touch with West Ham about signing Gianluca Scamacca as a cheaper alternative.

Nicolas Pepe and Marquinhos are two other players not in Arteta’s plans, though there is still no concrete interest in the club’s record signing. Marquinhos, meanwhile, has suitors in both the Premier League and the Championship.

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal are exploring a deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, but outgoings still seem to be a main focus before any further major signings can be made.