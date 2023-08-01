Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent Arsenal transfer rumours linking them with a possible move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that there’s no final decision on Sow’s future yet, and suggested we’ll have to wait and see if the Gunners decide to join the race for the Switzerland international’s signature this summer.

Sow has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it seems he currently has interest from Sevilla and Lazio, while Romano has suggested Arsenal are currently happy to continue with Thomas Partey in that area of the pitch.

The north London giants have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, so it remains to be seen how much more they can spend without selling first.

Sow doesn’t exactly look like he’d make sense as a priority, with Romano also providing an update on the club’s pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

“Some fans have asked me about reports in Italy on Djibril Sow, but my understanding is that no decision has been made by Sow yet,” Romano said.

“Lazio and Sevilla are insisting for him, let’s see if Arsenal decide to enter the race, but at the moment they’re happy with Thomas Partey staying.”

On Raya, he said: “For Arsenal, they had positive conversations on the player side – Raya wants the move and prefers Arsenal over Bayern, so now it’s important to understand how much Arsenal want to invest in a new goalkeeper, and how much they get from Matt Turner possibly going to Nottingham Forest – the domino is starting and I think this week will be crucial to understand how it could be completed.”