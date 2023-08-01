Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Sporting CP this past season and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

A report from Fichajes claims that Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of the talented young defender and Chelsea could launch an offer of around €50 million for him.

Apparently, the likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool are keen on signing the 21-year-old as well.

Inácio has showcased his qualities in the Portuguese league and he will be ready to make the step up to the Premier League if an opportunity comes along.

Chelsea could use defensive reinforcements, especially after the injury blow to Wesley Fofana. The Frenchman has been sidelined for several weeks with ligament damage.

Inacio would be a quality long-term acquisition. The 21-year-old central defender is versatile enough to operate as the left-sided and full-back as well.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can beat the competition from Newcastle and Liverpool.

Newcastle need to bring in a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman and Liverpool will have to find upgrades on Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

The Reds seemed quite vulnerable defensively last season and Inacio would be a superb long-term investment.

Newcastle will be playing in the Champions League and they have the financial resources to pull off the move as well.

All three clubs would represent an exciting opportunity for the talented young defender and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.