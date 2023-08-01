Chelsea have reportedly decided to let Lewis Hall leave on loan.

That’s according to a recent report from Di Marzio’s Nath Gissing, who claims the young Chelsea full-back is set to spend next season out on loan with a temporary club.

Although it comes as little surprise to hear the Blues are planning to loan Hall out in order to continue his development, after starting eight Premier League games last season, some fans may argue the 18-year-old should have a senior role to play next season.

Mauricio Pochettino also admitted he wanted to see how the talented teenager performed during the Blues’ pre-season tour.

Speaking recently about whether or not Hall could have a part to play next season, Pochettino, as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle, said: “I want to see Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen, Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell. We will see the increased competition can only improve performance.”

However, with the likes of Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell well ahead of the Slough-born youngster, a short-term loan to a club able to offer more regular minutes may be in his best interests.

The next decision Chelsea must make is deciding whether to send Hall to a Premier League club or if a move abroad would suit him better.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ senior first team 12 months ago, Hall, who has three years left on his contract, has so far featured in 12 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to one goal along the way.