Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The 23-year-old Serbian international has been linked with a move away from the Italian club after failing to impress adequately.

Juventus signed the Fiorentina Striker with massive expectations but he has been quite mediocre for them so far.

The Serbian scored just 14 goals across all competitions last season and a report from Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Chelsea are now looking to secure his services.

Apparently, the Blues are open to a swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Vlahović.

Lukaku is unwanted at Stamford Bridge and he has been linked with a permanent return to Italy.

He was expected to join Inter Milan earlier this summer but the move has collapsed. Juventus remains the most likely destination for the Belgian international and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can execute a swap deal.

Vlahović has the talent and the technical attributes to succeed at the highest level and Mauricio Pochettino could get the best out of him.

The 23-year-old was regarded as one of the best young strikers in the world during his time at Fiorentina and a move away from Juventus could give him the opportunity to regain that confidence and form.

Chelsea are likely to play free-flowing attacking football under Pochettino and the Argentine manager could help Vlahović hit top form once again.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be hard to turn down and it would be an exciting option for the Serbian international.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could offer him the fresh start he needs at this stage of his career.