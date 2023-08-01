Chelsea submit offer to sign 25-year-old Premier League ace

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Amex stadium and a report from the Athletic claims that Chelsea have already submitted an effort to sign the player.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to premier league rivals Arsenal as well.

Sanchez struggled for regular game time at Brighton last season and he will relish the opportunity to play more often at a big club like Chelsea.

The Blues need to bring in goalkeeping reinforcements this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga the only reliable goalkeeper at the club right now.

Sanchez has proven himself in the Premier League with Brighton and he was a key player for them when Graham Potter was in charge. The 25-year-old could be a useful option for Chelsea and he could compete with his compatriot for the starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sanchez to Chelsea?
The report from the Athletic does not reveal the details of the offer, but it seems that the two clubs are currently locked in talks, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement.

Brighton are yet to respond to the offer from Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction his departure.

Sanchez has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton and it makes sense for them to cash in on the player if there is a substantial offer on the table. The likes of Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen are ahead of him in the pecking order.

