Chelsea will listen to summer offers for £65 million flop

Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Marc Cucurella.

That’s according to a recent report from Di Marzio’s Nath Gissing, who claims the Spanish full-back is a candidate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Failing to impress since his £65 million (TM) move from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, Cucurella, 25, is once again facing an uncertain future.

Although the Chelsea number 32 featured heavily last season, his inclusion in the Londoners’ first-team was largely down to Ben Chilwell’s two hamstring injuries which kept the Englishman sidelined for a total of 15 games (TM).

With Chilwell now back and performing well during pre-season, it looks like the former Leicester City man will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice left-back next season and beyond.

So for Cucurella, who has continually failed to justify his price tag, a summer transfer away in order to restart his stagnating career seems like the most favourable outcome for all parties.