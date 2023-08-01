Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on two potential Chelsea loan transfer exits

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea duo Andrey Santos and Trevoh Chalobah in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

A number of players have already been sold by Chelsea this summer, with big names such as N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly heading to Saudi Arabia, while others such as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic have moved to Premier League rivals.

Chalobah could be another one to leave, with Romano explaining that Inter Milan are keen to sign the 24-year-old on loan, though CFC would prefer to cash in on him for big money.

Santos, meanwhile, is the subject of interest from an unnamed Premier League club, with Romano saying he is still unable to reveal the identity of the team who want the Brazilian youngster.

Discussing the latest Chelsea transfer news, Romano said “:Staying with Chelsea, I can’t mention the club yet, but there is a proposal for a loan deal for Andrey Santos from a Premier League team. Trevoh Chalobah is another one to watch but a deal with Inter is not currently easy as Chelsea want big money for Trevoh, while Inter can only proceed with a loan.”

Meanwhile, Romano has also provided an update on the club possibly being back in for Dusan Vlahovic in a potential swap deal with Juventus.