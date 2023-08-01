Exclusive: Expert names Pochettino’s two starting centre-backs as Chelsea close in on new signing

Chelsea’s starting centre-backs under Mauricio Pochettino this season are expected to be Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill, despite the imminent signing of Axel Disasi from Monaco.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the expert explaining that Disasi is still likely to get playing time at Stamford Bridge to help cover for the injured Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea have had a busy summer, mostly with outgoings such as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and others, but Disasi looks like another big-name addition under the Todd Boehly ownership.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is close to completing his move from Monaco, but it seems Colwill could be more of a key player for Pochettino in the season ahead, while veteran Brazilian centre-back Silva is also still expected to be first choice even though he turns 39 next month.

Discussing Chelsea’s defensive options and plans for Disasi, Jacobs said: “Chelsea have had a really busy few days. Levi Colwill has an agreement in principle on a new six-year contract. At the time of writing, it is not signed, but if all goes to plan Colwill will commit until at least 2029 and earn around £100k per week.

“This also ends Brighton’s chances of trying to include Colwill as part of any Moises Caicedo talks. Chelsea have always been adamant Colwill is not for sale, though, and they continue to pursue Caicedo in a straight-cash deal. It’s not true they have walked away.

“Chelsea have also signed Axel Disasi from Monaco for €45m. Disasi is effectively cover for the injured Wesley Fofana, although with that price tag he’ll be hoping to challenge Fofana when fit rather than only deputise for him.

“The signing also makes sense because Thiago Silva is heading into the final year of his Chelsea deal. Disasi will obviously get a chance to impress whilst Fofana is sidelined even if Silva-Colwill are the expected starting centre-backs this season when fit.”