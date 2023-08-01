Exclusive: Pochettino happy with Chelsea star despite potential transfer to compete for his place – expert

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but wants competition in the form of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the journalist explaining that Chelsea have sent an official bid to Brighton for Sanchez as they look to bolster their depth in goal this summer.

Edouard Mendy left Stamford Bridge earlier in the transfer window, so there’s clearly room for another top ‘keeper to come in and challenge Kepa for the number one spot, even if Pochettino is content with the Spaniard’s form for the moment.

Kepa has had his ups and downs as a Chelsea player, so it’s probably wise to bring in someone like Sanchez as an alternative, while Romano also spoke on yesterday’s The Debrief podcast about youngster Gabriel Slonina going out on loan, meaning he won’t be an option as a backup ‘keeper.

“Chelsea sent an official bid yesterday to Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez,” Romano said. “Chelsea always had him on their list, they always considered him as a cheap and smart option, even when they also considered Andre Onana.

“Now Chelsea have decided to make a bid, but they’re currently keeping the amount quiet. Still, it’s concrete because the player wants the move, so negotiations are ongoing and there are positive feelings. Chelsea are confident on the Sanchez deal.

“Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Kepa but having a second, important goalkeeper is needed to create competition. After the departure of Edouard Mendy, it seems normal to try for a new signing to improve the depth in that position.

“The Chelsea coaching staff are very happy with young ‘keeper Gabriel Slonina, but he seems likely to be loaned out. He’s a very talented, hard-working boy, but he’s still only 19 and so experience will be important for him. From what I understand there is a very advanced negotiation with Belgian club Eupen for him to go there on loan for one season – they are the favourites, but let’s see if other clubs enter the race.”