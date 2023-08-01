The Northern Echo reports that Harrison Ashby will soon make a loan move to Swansea City for the 2023–24 campaign.

Despite impressing during this summer’s friendlies, the report claims that Howe is temporarily departing the team because he wants Ashby to get regular minutes this season.

Since moving from West Ham, we have yet to see Ashby make his competitive Toon debut. It will be very challenging for him to finally replace Kieran Trippier who remains first team starter for another season.

Ashby will finally have a chance to prove his skills at the senior level with the move to Swansea, which is a fantastic opportunity.

He will be able to return to Newcastle in 2024 as a much better footballer if the transfer to Wales is successful.