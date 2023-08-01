Former Everton man in the running to be the new James Bond

With Daniel Craig having left the iconic film role of James Bond the bets are on as to who will replace him, and surely no one would’ve put money on a former Everton star being in the running.

The film studios concerned can’t afford to get such a monumental decision wrong for fear of demeaning the entire Bond franchise.

According to GB News, Damson Idris is the current favourite to take the role, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Rege-Jean Page following closely behind in the betting.

The same report references a tweet which, somewhat bizarrely, shows Royston Drenthe in the running.

Why is Royston Drenthe even on the list to be the next James Bond ???? pic.twitter.com/gwjAEecsec — o (@Olyno99) July 28, 2023

At 500/1 he could be considered a rank outsider and it still isn’t clear why he was on the betting slip in any event.

Sensing a decent marketing opportunity, William Hill have got involved in the shenanigans.

“Royston Drenthe hardly set the Premier League alight during his time at Everton, but if recent reports are anything to go by, the Dutch footballer may be trading his shooting boots for a license to kill,” William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said to GB News.

“The former Real Madrid winger has been added as a 1000/1 selection with us to become the next James Bond.

“(This puts) him alongside names such as Piers Morgan, David Beckham and Will Smith for the coveted role.”

Of course, it’s all a bit of tongue in cheek banter and it would be better if the former Toffee could actually come out and explain where the link to one of film’s best known characters has come from.

His former team could certainly do with a (Money) penny or two at the moment, and if Drenthe gets the role, he could give a license to Bill (Kenwright) to get the club back to where it needs to be.