According to recent reports, Harry Kane is on the verge of becoming a Bayern Munich player.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Sky Sports News’ German reporter Florian Plettenberg, who claims Bayern Munich are readying a package worth a whopping £81 million (€95 million) and are planning to make Spurs’ number 10 their best-paid player.

Bayern’s package is around €95m with possible add-ons for Harry Kane. ? Kane will become the top earner at the club with a contract until 2028. ?? All parties are confident that an agreement will be reached as Bayern plan to improve their offer. [via @Plettigoal]. pic.twitter.com/at64BjUWHH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 1, 2023

Interestingly, despite being Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer and arguably their greatest-ever player, ‘all parties’ are ‘confident’ an agreement can be reached.

Consequently, it now feels like Kane has played his game for the Lilywhites and is on the verge of completing what will be one of the summer window’s most talked-about transfers.