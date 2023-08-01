(Video) Bayern expecting Spurs to accept £81 million package for Harry Kane

According to recent reports, Harry Kane is on the verge of becoming a Bayern Munich player.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Sky Sports News’ German reporter Florian Plettenberg, who claims Bayern Munich are readying a package worth a whopping £81 million (€95 million) and are planning to make Spurs’ number 10 their best-paid player.

Interestingly, despite being Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer and arguably their greatest-ever player, ‘all parties’ are ‘confident’ an agreement can be reached.

Consequently, it now feels like Kane has played his game for the Lilywhites and is on the verge of completing what will be one of the summer window’s most talked-about transfers.

