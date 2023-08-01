“It’s part of football” – Man United star has no issue with Onana calling out Harry Maguire

Pre-season for Man United has been a bit of a mixed bag with a few wins and a few defeats ahead of their last two friendlies against Lens and Athletic Club.

Their most recent loss came against Borussia Dortmund, a match that was notable for how new goalkeeper, Andre Onana, berated Harry Maguire after the defender’s lackadaisical attempt at keeping the ball from his opponent.

Andre Onana on that incident with Maguire. Spoken like a leader here. ??pic.twitter.com/iVJ1RB8zeS — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) July 31, 2023

It was clear from the way in which the custodian spoke after the match that he expects a certain level from his defenders, and he obviously won’t be shy in letting them know about it if they drop below those standards.

His team-mate, Lisandro Martinez, also noted that such incidents were part and parcel of being involved at a successful club.

“It’s better for it, it’s better for it. If you are focused, you can fight with your teammates as well, you need to make sure everyone is really sharp, but nothing happened. It’s part of football,” he was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“He (Onana) has a big personality, he can play football, he can deal with the pressure, he’s really positive, he’s a leader. That’s the style of Manchester United.”

Onana has started as he means to go on, and that can only be a good thing for Erik ten Hag and the team in general.

For all of his excellence between the posts, David de Gea was never really noted as a ‘shouter,’ and one could argue that’s exactly what all good football teams need.

A commanding presence in goal can go a long, long way. Just ask the Man United defence that had Peter Schmeichel behind them.

Maguire may end up leaving the club in this window of course, but woe betide whoever comes in his place, should that be the case, if they don’t live up to Onana’s expectations.