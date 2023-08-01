Exclusive: Transfer expert on Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea or Liverpool rumours

Transfer news expert Ben Jacobs has provided some exclusive insight into the Kylian Mbappe situation in his column for CaughtOffside.

Chelsea chief Todd Boehly does seem to have a genuine interest in Mbappe after making contact with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to Jacobs, but this has also been downplayed by those close to the Blues.

Mbappe is one of the best players in world football and it would certainly be exciting to see him in the Premier League, with Liverpool also linked with him recently.

Jacobs says, however, that while there may genuinely be something in the works behind the scenes at Chelsea, there has been nothing from Liverpool so far, with Jurgen Klopp also publicly playing down the links with the France international.

While it would be a joy to see Mbappe lining up alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, all signs surely point towards Real Madrid, with PSG seemingly convinced he’s already agreed a move to the Bernabeu for 2024.

“Kylian Mbappe’s option to extend his current PSG deal until 2025 officially expired at midnight on August 1. Mbappe had already written a letter informing PSG he wouldn’t take up the extra year. That made the deadline largely redundant – and, as expected, there was no late twist. PSG have considered Mbappe for sale since excluding him from their Japan pre-season tour last month,” Jacobs said.

“PSG remain convinced there is a secret pre-deal in place between Real Madrid and Mbappe for 2024, and if proven correct they are prepared to explore legal options over a breach of FIFA rules.

“PSG will now listen to all offers and have received some player-swap options. Paris-based sources indicate Todd Boehly was one of the first people to make contact with Nasser Al-Khelaifi over Mbappe. Yet those close to Chelsea continue to downplay a move. Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Mbappe at PSG, has also said Chelsea have other priorities.

“So Chelsea are either keeping any approach really secret, have low confidence Mbappe will move to the Premier League, or PSG are simply fuelling interest to put pressure on Real Madrid. PSG can certainly play on the fact that they believe trust is at an all-time low between Florentino Perez and Mbappe after the French international renewed his last PSG deal instead of moving to Madrid.

“As previously revealed, Liverpool are not in the mix for Mbappe despite a historical interest. Jurgen Klopp recently laughed off suggestions a one-year loan was being discussed. Barcelona have also been linked with Mbappe.

“PSG are certainly anticipating a Real bid potentially later in the window but aren’t yet sure if it will be genuine or just for optics to show they tried this summer.

“One thing’s for sure, PSG won’t agree to any cut-price sale. But there is an acceptance Al-Hilal’s €300m bid was inflated so other clubs won’t have to pay quite that much. I understand there is no fixed price set to date, but any number must reflect Mbappe’s age, talent, profile, and the fact he scored a World Cup Final hat-trick just a few months ago.

“PSG also view August 12 as a key date. Their first home game against Lorient may show Mbappe the reality of what a season remaining in Paris could look like; and if there is strong fan backlash it could influence his decision-making between now and the close of the window.”