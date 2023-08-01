Leeds United were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and they are expected to lose a number of key players this summer.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto wants to leave the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Jones said: “I hear that Gnonto wants to leave, I think he’ll get a bit restless if he’s playing in the Championship when it kicks off. So, let’s see how it all develops.”

The 19-year-old Italian was a key player for them and he impressed with his performances last season.

He has been linked with a move to Everton in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to sanction his departure.

It wouldn’t make sense to hold on to an unhappy player and if the Italian decides to force a move, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave eventually.

Leeds will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season and secure a promotion to the top flight immediately.

Having someone like Gnonto at their disposal would be a major boost, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the Italian to stay at the club for another season.

The 19-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He will want to showcase his qualities in the top-flight and a return to the Premier League is likely to appeal to him.