Liverpool handed blow in their pursuit of 20-year-old Premier League prodigy

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old was on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season and he impressed with his performances in the top flight.

Naturally, the defender was linked with a move away from Chelsea and a number of big clubs including the likes of Liverpool were keen on signing him. The Reds need upgrades on Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, Colwill would have been a superb addition.

However, Chelsea were determined to hold on to him for the long term and they have now agreed to a new six-year contract with the player as per the Athletic.

Colwill is yet to put pen to paper on the new deal but the formalities are expected to be completed soon. The new contract will keep the 20-year-old at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

The 20-year-old central defender is highly rated in England and he has a big future of him. He is expected to develop into a star for club and country in the coming season.

Chelsea needed to hold onto a prodigious talent like him, especially after the injury blow suffered by Wesley Fofana. The French defender picked up a ligament injury and he is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Chelsea cannot afford to weaken their defence any further and the contract extension for Colwill will come as a huge boost to the team and the fans.

The 20-year-old will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for Mauricio Pochettino and he will look to continue his development with regular football in the upcoming season.