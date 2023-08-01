Man City’s transfer priority is one that got away for Liverpool

Things are really beginning to hot up in the transfer market now, and one priority signing for Man City is a player that Liverpool almost signed a few years ago.

Pep Guardiola’s brief this season is likely to be much the same as any other, and that is his team are good enough to win every trophy on offer to them.

No team in England has yet won the quadruple, though you feel if it’s going to be done then Pep’s City side could be the team to do it.

They were imperious again for long periods in the 2022/23 season, and no one can say that they didn’t deserve the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League that came their way.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool considering alternatives after latest Lavia bid rejected 22-year-old Man United full-back on Leeds radar as Farke seeks reunion West Ham could let another player head to Serie A after Scamacca

For some players that will be the pinnacle of their careers, and to that end you can understand why Ilkay Gundogan has sought a new challenge elsewhere.

Players that have yet to play under Guardiola would surely be seduced by what he and his squad have to offer, and Rennes star, Jeremy Doku, appears to be next on the Catalan’s hit-list.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City now add Jeremy Doku to the list to replace Riyad Mahrez as new winger ?? #MCFC Alongside Michael Olise (who’s in both City and Chelsea lists), Doku is one of the priority names being considered by Man City. pic.twitter.com/79NG2fiENm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Doku is seen as a priority candidate to replace Riyad Mahrez, who decided to take the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Het Nieuwsblad (h/t talkSPORT) previously reported how Liverpool went all-out to sign the star when he was an emerging 16-year-old, however, nothing came of it at the time.

The Reds loss could now be City’s gain, and with less than a fortnight to go until the start of the new Premier League season, it will be interesting to see how eager the English top-flight champions are to conclude a deal.