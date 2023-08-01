Exclusive: Manchester United have been looking at Liverpool transfer target, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have been looking at Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, though their priority seems to be Sofyan Amrabat while Liverpool prepare a bid for Lavia.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that while Man Utd have looked at Lavia, there has been nothing more concrete or advanced than that for the moment.

Lavia will, however, be the subject of a new and improved bid from Liverpool, according to Romano, who also says that the Red Devils will seek to strengthen their midfield with Amrabat once they also finalise some sales in that position for players like Fred and Donny van de Beek.

“Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United remains a possibility, but we’re still waiting for an official bid to Fiorentina,” Romano said.

“I think first we’re likely to see United focus on selling players – Fred will 100% leave this summer, we’re just waiting to see which club he picks as his favoured destination, while Donny van de Beek has a possibility with Real Sociedad, though it’s still nothing agreed.

“After that, I think we’ll see United enter into concrete negotiations with Fiorentina. They’ve already spoken to Amrabat on the player side, so I think he’ll be the next big target for Manchester United.

“I’m aware there have been reports of Man United also showing an interest in Romeo Lavia in midfield, but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation between United and Lavia at the moment. They’ve been looking at him as a top talent, but at the moment there’s nothing else in terms of negotiations or bids.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, will bid again for Lavia and it’s likely to be this week. I expect the bid to be in the region of £45m after an initial £37m bid sent days ago and rejected by Southampton. Liverpool will push again as they believe Lavia is the perfect target for present and future.”

Amrabat and Lavia are both fine players on the market this summer and it will be interesting to see their impact in the Premier League next season if they do both end up sealing big moves in the next few weeks.