Manchester United man urged to join West Ham before transfer window closes

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football. He was recently stripped of the captaincy as well.

It is evident that he is no longer a key part of Manchester United’s first-team plans, and it makes sense for him to move on and join the club willing to give him the platform he needs.

Former Arsenal star Stewart Robson has now claimed that a move to West Ham would be ideal for the 30-year-old.

David Moyes needs defensive reinforcements and he could be able to provide the England international with regular game time.

“I still think he can still do a job,” said Robson on ESPN. “I think he has lost his confidence. When you see him play now. He isn’t that confident player that I used to see running out with the ball. “Every time it comes to him, you can tell the Manchester United fans, even the ones in the States, are half taking the mickey out of him and he looked uneasy. “He has lost a bit of pace. He was never quick. But I think now, through a lack of confidence, he doesn’t see things quite so quickly. He has to move. He can’t stay at Manchester United and be the fourth choice. “I think West Ham fans are a good bunch, in the main, they like to get behind their players and he would do okay there. He would be a good signing for them. One club in West Ham want to take a gamble on Maguire by saying ‘we will get him back to his very best’ and I think Maguire has to take that. They are a club on the up after winning the Conference League.”

Maguire will need to play regularly at this stage of his career, especially with the European Championships coming up next year. Regular football at West Ham will allow him to regain his form and confidence.

In addition to that, the Hammers will be competing in the Europa League next year and they are likely to be an attractive destination for the players.