Napoli’s interest in £17m man could see West Ham suffer another crushing transfer blow

It’s not been the best of summers in terms of transfers for West Ham United, and coming so soon after the Europa Conference League title win, that’s a huge disappointment.

David Moyes either hasn’t been given the money to go out and sign players, or at the very least it was delayed for far too long, or owner David Sullivan and his recruitment team are completely incompetent at getting deals over the line.

How else do you explain why the Hammers haven’t picked up a single hire and there’s now only a week and a half until the first matches of the new Premier League season?

There appeared to be no movement whatsoever from the east Londoners until the deal to take Declan Rice from Arsenal was done, and since then every single deal has gone pear-shaped.

Either the Hammers haven’t been prepared to pay the money for supposed targets – as in the case of James Ward-Prowse, per Sky Sports – or players have ended up turning the club down – as in the case of Carlos Borges:

More on Carlos Borges. Understand he’s already on his way to Amsterday in order to complete medical tests as new Ajax player. ???? #Ajax Deal done with Manchester City and hijack almost completed despite verbal agreement with West Ham. Exclusive story, confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/fNh7yOb4UL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Now it appears that Moyes and Sullivan could be set to see yet another signing slip through their fingers.

According to The Sun, West Ham were looking to attract Stuttgart defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos, to the club, but as Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg now notes, Serie A champions, Napoli, are pushing to sign the player, and a move there holds obvious cachet.