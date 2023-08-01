Newcastle set to offer £43m for player who already rejected PIF this summer

Newcastle are reportedly set to make a bid for the potential transfer of Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

The Magpies are willing to pay big money to sign the Italy international, with the club said to be preparing to offer around £43million to bring him to St James’ Park.

According to reports in the Italian media, Newcastle are now among Chiesa’s main suitors, though he’s also supposedly said no to PIF this summer by turning down approaches from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle would do well to sign a talent like Chiesa, who could fit in well alongside fellow countryman Sandro Tonali, who moved to NUFC from AC Milan earlier this summer.

