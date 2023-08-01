Opinion: Barcelona should snap PSG’s hand off for Ousmane Dembele

It would appear that a move by Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is close to being concluded, after the French giants apparently assuaged the star with a deal reportedly worth three times what Barca were offering.

The Catalans shouldn’t really be surprised that the winger has no loyalty because he proved that at Borussia Dortmund when wanting the move to the Camp Nou.

It was reported at the time by ESPN and others that the then 19-year-old went on strike to force through the switch. Hardly the sort of attitude that’s likely to endear you to your employers.

Up until recently, he was something of an enigma as a player at Barca.

When he was good there was no doubting his talent, however, he was injured far too often. Even when he wasn’t, his final ball wasn’t befitting of a player supposedly worth over €100m.

Had he scored at the very end of Barca’s first-leg win over Liverpool in the Champions League, a game the Catalans won 3-0, it’s arguable that the Reds would’ve been unable to claw back the five goals they needed. Instead, he fluffed an easy chance and the rest is history.

In the recent El Clasico we saw the wide man score a sumptuous effort from a well-worked free-kick and then miss an absolute sitter when clean through.

Ousmane Dembele still isn’t consistent enough and if PSG are willing to take him, then Barca need to do everything possible to get him gone.