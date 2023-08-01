Photo: Rasmus Hojlund arrives at Man United’s Carrington complex for medical tests

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s a sight that all Manchester United supporters will want to see; potential new signing Rasmus Hojlund arriving at the club’s Carrington complex.

The 20-year-old Danish striker is edging closer to a move to the Red Devils after an agreement was reached with his current employers, Serie A side Atalanta.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham have an ace up their sleeve to tempt Harry Kane into staying at White Hart Lane
“We couldn’t be more excited” – Tottenham announce Ninja Turtles collaboration
Man City’s transfer priority is one that got away for Liverpool

Barring any major hiccups at this late stage, once confirmation of a satisfactory medical has been approved, the player will be announced as Erik ten Hag’s next signing.

That being the case, Hojlund should also be available for the remaining pre-season fixtures that United have to play against Lens and Athletic Club.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.