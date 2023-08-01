Playmaker holds farewell party ahead of Crystal Palace transfer

Crystal Palace recently agreed on a deal to sign Matheus Franca from Brazilian club Flamengo.

According to reports, the 19-year-old playmaker has joined the club in a deal worth around €20 million plus bonuses.

The midfielder recently gathered with his family and friends to say goodbye before his move to the Premier League club, and he held a farewell party as well.

Franca is highly rated in South America and he has the potential to develop into a quality midfielder for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace needed to add more technical ability and creativity in their midfield after the departure of Wilfried Zaha.

Franca mostly operates as the central attacking midfielder but he is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and hit the ground running in the Premier League.

The reported €20 million deal could look like a major bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential with the London club in the coming seasons.

