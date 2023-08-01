“The problem is the price” – Journalist gives negative update on Newcastle’s only remaining transfer target

Given the apparent wealth of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), that Newcastle would be baulking at a new signing because of the price seems an odd one.

Moreover, a reliable journalist has also indicated that the issue of a fee relates to the player that is believed to be the Magpies only remaining target in this summer’s transfer window.

Business prudence is necessary at any organisation, whatever the size, in order to ensure continuity. To that end, the money men at St. James’ Park can’t really be blamed if they believe that they’re paying an honest price for new signings.

Eddie Howe is known to want cover for Kieran Trippier in the right-back slot. When the England international was out injured during the 2022/23 season, Newcastle struggled.

With a Champions League campaign to come this season too, strength in depth in all areas is a must for Howe and his backroom staff.

That’s perhaps why it’s believed that the club are still going after Southampton’s Tino Livramento, though getting him won’t be easy.

“Yeah, I think it’s (Tino Livramento) the only deal, as far as I’m concerned, that they are actively working on at the moment,” journalist, Alex Crook, said to Give Me Sport.

“They had three targets at the start of the transfer window – Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, and Tino Livramento, who can obviously fill in for Kieran Trippier at right-back and be a long-term successor, and can even fill in at left-back.

“That’s an area that Eddie Howe is a bit concerned about, as well as Dan Burn did last season. The problem is the price and again, Southampton aren’t going to be bullied on the cheap.

“When Newcastle first enquired, they were told he’d cost £50m, and I’ve not been given any indication that Southampton are going to lower that.”

The Saints have already showed to Liverpool, after the Reds’ pursuit of Romeo Lavia, that they’re not just going to roll over and let them have what they want.

If clubs want Southampton’s best players then they will need to pay through the nose to get them.