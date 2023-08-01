Tottenham have an ace up their sleeve to tempt Harry Kane into staying at White Hart Lane

The Harry Kane transfer saga has kept the headline writers busy all summer long, and though there’s an expectation that Bayern Munich may be successful in landing the striker, Tottenham could have an ace up their sleeve in their attempt to keep their record scorer at White Hart Lane.

Though Daniel Levy has yet to meet with Bayern officials again, reports from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg suggest that the Bavarians are confident at this stage of proceedings.

Bayern’s package is around €95m with possible add-ons for Harry Kane. ? Kane will become the top earner at the club with a contract until 2028. ?? All parties are confident that an agreement will be reached as Bayern plan to improve their offer. [via @Plettigoal]. pic.twitter.com/at64BjUWHH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 1, 2023

An offer of €95m/£81m is expected from Bayern, and if Kane were to hint that he’s willing to leave Spurs, Levy would surely find that sort of money very difficult to turn down given that Kane only has a year left on his current contract.

The chairman might still hold out some hope that the carrot of Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260 goals being a target for Kane to aim at is something that could tie him to White Hart Lane for at least the next season.

Of course, that would mean Levy risks Kane walking away for nothing, but another decent goalscoring season would put him within touching distance of the former Newcastle striker.

Kane currently has 213 goals per the official Premier League website, so could realistically overhaul Shearer in two seasons.

His current £200,000 per week wages (via Capology) could be improved by joining Bayern, however, the ace up Spurs’ sleeve is an apparent willingness to offer him a double-your-money contract on £400,000 per week, according to 90Min, thus making him the highest paid player in the English top-flight.