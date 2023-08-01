Tottenham have an ace up their sleeve to tempt Harry Kane into staying at White Hart Lane

The Harry Kane transfer saga has kept the headline writers busy all summer long, and though there’s an expectation that Bayern Munich may be successful in landing the striker, Tottenham could have an ace up their sleeve in their attempt to keep their record scorer at White Hart Lane.
Though Daniel Levy has yet to meet with Bayern officials again, reports from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg suggest that the Bavarians are confident at this stage of proceedings.
Bayern’s package is around €95m with possible add-ons for Harry Kane. ?
Kane will become the top earner at the club with a contract until 2028. ??
All parties are confident that an agreement will be reached as Bayern plan to improve their offer.
An offer of €95m/£81m is expected from Bayern, and if Kane were to hint that he’s willing to leave Spurs, Levy would surely find that sort of money very difficult to turn down given that Kane only has a year left on his current contract.
The chairman might still hold out some hope that the carrot of Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record of 260 goals being a target for Kane to aim at is something that could tie him to White Hart Lane for at least the next season.
Of course, that would mean Levy risks Kane walking away for nothing, but another decent goalscoring season would put him within touching distance of the former Newcastle striker.
Kane currently has 213 goals per the official Premier League website, so could realistically overhaul Shearer in two seasons.
His current £200,000 per week wages (via Capology) could be improved by joining Bayern, however, the ace up Spurs’ sleeve is an apparent willingness to offer him a double-your-money contract on £400,000 per week, according to 90Min, thus making him the highest paid player in the English top-flight.
I think he’s a great player. But I have looked forward to getting good money for him for the last 2 years so we can evolve. I genuinely think our obsession with him has stopped us having a real team ethic. Believe it or not I think we have a better chance of winning domething without him. That’s providing we sign some quality CBs.
I agree with Lewis. Spurs NEED to evolve and the Kane saga doesn’t help. If he wants to go,nobody will moan,he’s been brilliant for us but the Club needs to move on and the TEAM is more important than any ONE individual. Get top dollar,wish H well and let’s move forward. I’ve had enough of this nonsense as have many others.
I agree. We seem to have the idea that all is fine and Harry will score: It is now time for the rest of the team to step up do their share of the scoring. Of course it doesn’t matter if we play with the
same defence as last season.
Hate to see Kane go but now is the time. he has been a great player for the club but let’s get some money and ship them abroad and start afresh see what Ange can-do. we need to defend us in desperately and maybe another striker but give Richarlison a chance. played as a number nine for Brazil and proved he can do it. Get some defenders in first because we will be able to score goals with the players we have
Couldn’t agree more.
I too agree with the narrative. Kane if he stays will only sign an extension if we improve dramatically anyway. Now, if reports are to be believed, we are going to bring back Lenglet. (That has to be some kind of bad joke) then there is less chance of us improving with Porro, Dire, Lenglet and Davis as our back four than Elvis being found alive and making a surprise concert at the stadium whilst being escorted around in a F1 go cart accompanied by the 4 Ninja Turtles!