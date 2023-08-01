Video: Al Nassr confirm the signing of Sadio Mane

Tuesday evening finally saw Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr, unveil another new signing in the shape of Sadio Mane.

The former Liverpool star had seen his move to Bayern Munich turn sour after a dressing room spat with team-mate, Leroy Sane, an act that ultimately saw him sidelined by the squad and then dropped by Thomas Tuchel.

With the Bavarians keen to move him on but no European clubs showing an interest in a player who was once one of the the most feared front threes on the continent, Mane was left with no other option than to accept Al Nassr’s proposal.

Pictures from Al Nassr