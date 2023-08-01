“We couldn’t be more excited” – Tottenham announce Ninja Turtles collaboration

Tottenham Hotspur made a huge announcement on Tuesday but for anyone thinking that the Harry Kane saga was finally over one way or the other they would’ve been disappointed.

The north Londoners are pressing ahead with their pre-season commitments under Ange Postecoglou, whilst Daniel Levy continues to keep Kane suitors, Bayern Munich, at arms length. For how much longer is anyone’s guess.

Away from on-pitch matters, the club are going to huge lengths to keep their supporters entertained.

According to the official Tottenham website, the club have entered into a collaboration with Paramount Global to mark the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Whilst there doesn’t appear to be any prior connection between Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael and White Hart Lane, that hasn’t stopped the north Londoners from going all-out to bring Turtles-themed activities, events and merchandise to the club.

In fact, there will be a bespoke line of merchandise available to purchase, as well as the chance for younger supporters to meet the Turtles themselves during the friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk.

“It is thrilling to launch this football collaboration for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, especially as it resonates so brilliantly with the core demographic for the new film,” Venetia Davie, VP of Consumer Products & Experiences, said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see all this activity come to life.”

It remains to be seen if supporters will be just as excited by the thought of Ninja Turtles donning the Spurs kit, or if they’d prefer just knowing that Kane will continue wearing it from 2023/24 onwards.