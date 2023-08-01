West Ham could let another player head to Serie A after Scamacca

David Moyes could have a serious problem if he doesn’t start getting new players through the door for West Ham, as another star could be on his way out of the club and off to Serie A.

Gianluca Scamacca is understood to want to go back home to Italy as soon as possible, and reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that the player is likely to be heading to Champions League runners-up, Inter Milan.

Inter next bid for Gianluca Scamacca will be in the region of €25m and it will could include add-ons, agreement expected to be reached in the next days with West Ham ??? Scamacca has already accepted to join Inter and new round of talks has been scheduled. pic.twitter.com/MqpBQ1PMQB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Unfortunately for the former Sassuolo man, things never really worked out for him in east London.

Injuries, a loss of form and David Moyes not really playing a system that enhanced Scamacca’s natural game were all contributory factors.

Nikola Vlasic is another signing that has never really done the business for the Hammers, and the Croatian even spent last season on loan at Torino.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Barcelona should snap PSG’s hand off for Ousmane Dembele West Ham want £50m-rated midfielder who played in Champions League final to replace Paqueta Everton looking to make move for West Ham man with 123 goals

It’s believed that the player wanted to return to the Serie A outfit on a permanent deal but, as of now, no agreement is in place.

That might be about to change, however, if the information that Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, has is proved correct.

Inter set to submit fresh proposal for Gianlucca Scamacca after opening bid worth £17m plus add-ons rejected by West Ham. Confidence agreement can be struck as Italian keen on Serie A return. Torino also ready to raise offer for Nikola Vlaši?. #WHUFChttps://t.co/NZzI1mbMNn — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 1, 2023

If Torino are indeed willing to raise their bid for the 25-year-old to an acceptable level, though it would leave Moyes light in terms of bodies on the ground, it would at least give the Scot some more money to play with in the transfer market.

The Hammers do still have £100m+ to spend from the Declan Rice sale, and it’s time they started bringing in some much-needed reinforcements.