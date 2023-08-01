West Ham could let another player head to Serie A after Scamacca

David Moyes could have a serious problem if he doesn’t start getting new players through the door for West Ham, as another star could be on his way out of the club and off to Serie A.

Gianluca Scamacca is understood to want to go back home to Italy as soon as possible, and reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that the player is likely to be heading to Champions League runners-up, Inter Milan.

Unfortunately for the former Sassuolo man, things never really worked out for him in east London.

Injuries, a loss of form and David Moyes not really playing a system that enhanced Scamacca’s natural game were all contributory factors.

Nikola Vlasic is another signing that has never really done the business for the Hammers, and the Croatian even spent last season on loan at Torino.

It’s believed that the player wanted to return to the Serie A outfit on a permanent deal but, as of now, no agreement is in place.

That might be about to change, however, if the information that Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, has is proved correct.

If Torino are indeed willing to raise their bid for the 25-year-old to an acceptable level, though it would leave Moyes light in terms of bodies on the ground, it would at least give the Scot some more money to play with in the transfer market.

The Hammers do still have £100m+ to spend from the Declan Rice sale, and it’s time they started bringing in some much-needed reinforcements.

