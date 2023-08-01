Arsenal do West Ham a double favour which could result in dream signing

Arsenal could reportedly do West Ham United a double favour in the transfer market this summer.

With the Gunners seemingly pricing Inter Milan out of a move for Folarin Balogun, this has seen the Italian giants turned their attention to Hammers misfit Gianluca Scamacca instead.

Inter may find Scamacca more affordable, so could offer West Ham the chance to finally offload the flop, whilst also leaving Balogun available for them to sign.

The USA international has been linked as a target for David Moyes before, while others in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe are also keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal won’t necessarily make it easy for West Ham to sign Balogun, but the east London outfit should have plenty of money to spend this summer after selling Declan rice, while further money could be brought in by letting Scamacca join Inter.