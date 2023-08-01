West Ham want £50m-rated midfielder who played in Champions League final to replace Paqueta

Although West Ham haven’t made a single signing in this summer’s transfer window so far, if they’re able to land one £50m-rated midfielder that played in last season’s Champions League final, surely everything will be forgiven as far as the supporters are concerned.

After winning the Europa Conference League it appeared as though the Hammers could use that era-defining victory as a platform to finally move forward as a club rather than being one of London’s and the Premier League’s also-rans.

However, the east Londoners have quickly reverted to type and are, for all intents and purposes, well behind their rivals in the English top-flight in terms of bringing in new faces and ensuring an evolution of the team from last season.

It appears that more people want to leave than want to join, and rumours that Lucas Paqueta may also be allowed to go has seen West Ham linked with Inter Milan’s playmaking star, Hakan Calhanoglou.

Spazio Inter report that the nerazzurri could be willing to play ball with the Hammers if they were to offer £50m for the 29-year-old’s services. That’s despite the report also noting that the player is a vital cog in the wheel for Simone Inzhagi.

Clearly, that sort of money would be difficult for the club to turn down, though with so much apparently disarray at the Hammers just now, it’s difficult to imagine why the player would want to go there.