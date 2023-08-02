£11m player sends emotional goodbye message to Leeds fans

Leeds United star Max Wober has taken to social media to announce that says he is leaving the Yorkshire side this summer after only signing for the club in January.

The defender will join Borussia Monchengladbach on loan for the season as the 25-year-old wants to continue paying at the highest level following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship last season.

Wober joins many other stars that have departed the Championship outfit this summer but the Austrian only joined Leeds six months ago from Red Bull Salzburg as part of an £11m deal.

Taking to Instagram, Wober wrote to Leeds fans: “I’m telling you with a heavy heart that I’m leaving Leeds United for the coming season on loan.

“I’m forever grateful for the support you gave me from the minute I set foot on Elland Road. It really means a lot to me.

“I totally understand the disappointment with some of you. But for me, it is a necessary step to show myself at the highest level and to be able to secure a spot in the national team of Austria for the Euros in 2024. I can only wish the club all the best during the time that I’m away. I’ll be supporting you no matter what, wherever I go.”