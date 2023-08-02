Wednesday night sees Arsenal take on AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup but the Gunners will be without one key man after they suffered an injury.

Coming just a few days before Mikel Arteta’s side take on Man City in the Community Shield, and a week and a half before Arsenal open their 2023/24 account against Nottingham Forest is hardly the best timing, though one could argue if a player is going to get injured at any time, at the start rather than business end of a campaign is preferable.

As the official Arsenal Twitter account noted, Declan Rice anchors the midfield in his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium, alongside another new signing, Jurrien Timber.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: England Women might not have a better chance to win the Women’s World Cup Photo: Levi Colwill delighted to put pen to paper on long-term deal at Chelsea Newcastle fan favourite could soon join Leicester City

With William Saliba back in defence and Emile Smith Rowe given the chance to impress again from the start, there’s lots for Gunners fans to be excited about.

However, a later tweet from the club won’t have been as well received.

Gabby Jesus misses tonight's game due to a knee issue and will be assessed. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 2, 2023

Gabriel Jesus has had a knee problem before of course, and it kept him out from December 2, 2022 to March 11, 2023 according to transfermarkt.

Arteta certainly can’t afford to rush the striker back if there’s been a reoccurrence of the same issue.

With tests on the knee to come, all will surely be hoping that the absence is just precautionary and not as serious as the last time.