As we hurtle towards the new Premier League season, Bournemouth have positioned themselves at the front of the pack to acquire a highly-rated 25-year-old midfielder.

The Cherries could look like a different proposition altogether in 2023/24, as Andoni Iraola, the former Rayo Vallecano manager, dips his toes into the English top-flight.

If his stint at the Madrid minnows is anything to go by, Bournemouth fans are in for a treat. Rayo played some sparkling, front-foot attacking football in La Liga, and were known for a pleasing passing style under the 41-year-old.

The south coast side were actually not doing too badly under Gary O’Neil but the powers that be clearly felt a change was needed, and so the pressure will be on the Spaniard from the first game.

If the club can sign highly-rated Bristol City talent, Alex Scott, and The Telegraph (subscription required) report they could do just that, Iraola’s job could be made that much easier.

The 19-year-old has long been touted as a player to watch and a moniker of the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ is a fairly accurate description of the youngster’s way of approaching games.

It was thought that the player would be heading to Wolves, but the Midlands-based outfit are struggling with Financial Fair Play say The Telegraph, meaning their No.1 target is now likely to be wearing the red and black stripes rather than the gold and black next season.