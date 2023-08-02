Chelsea have competition for major transfer target as rival bid emerges

After a transfer window that has seen Chelsea successfully offload many of their stars in order to comply with Financial Fair Play, a twist in the market could see them lose out on a major summer target.

Mauricio Pochettino has had his hands tied to a certain extent since taking over at Stamford Bridge, purely because of the extent of the fire sale that was required at the club.

With things seemingly on more of an even keel now, there’s the opportunity for Todd Boehly to give his manager more funds to bring in the players that he believes will help see the Blues rise up the Premier League table in 2023/24.

After a dismal campaign last season any positives would be an improvement, though the Argentinian is hardly likely to settle for second best from his squad.

One player that the west Londoners have long coveted is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, and it’s believed that the player himself would like to move to Chelsea.

As of this moment, however, no acceptable deal has been put forward by the Blues and Caicedo remains a Brighton player.

Chelsea are not the only team in the race now either, after The Athletic (subscription required) reported that the Seagulls have turned down a bid from another – unnamed – club, and for in excess of the £80m that was the last amount that the west Londoners put on the table.

With only a week to go until the start of the Premier League season, can Chelsea really afford to miss out now?