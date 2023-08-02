Liverpool and Brighton were both interested in the potential transfer of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer, but there was never even a negotiation for him as the Blues considered him untouchable.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the journalist explaining that Colwill has now agreed a new six-year deal to commit his future to Chelsea.

Colwill could have been a superb signing for Liverpool in defence, with the Reds perhaps in need of a top young talent of that ilk to eventually replace the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

Still, it now seems that Colwill is set for a key role at Chelsea after impressing on loan at Brighton last season and also looking strong in pre-season so far.

“Another important Chelsea update is that Levi Colwill has agreed a new contract with Chelsea – it’s a six-year deal, valid until June 2029,” Romano said.

“He has signed at midnight UK time, he’s accepted to stay because Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart did excellent job to present the project and give guarantees to the player. Pochettino was also crucial in his direct talks with Levi by calling him ‘future of Chelsea and England’.”

“Liverpool and Brighton wanted Colwill because he’s such a top talent, but there was never even a negotiation – for Chelsea he’s always been considered untouchable, and now they have secured his future.”

Mauricio Pochettino inherited a struggling CFC side when he took over this summer, but having a top young talent like Colwill involved should help the Argentine a lot in his first season in charge.