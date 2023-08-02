Conflicting update on Man United takeover process emerges

Another day, another Man United takeover update in a process which has taken months to get to its current stage, much to the chagrin of Red Devils fans.

Erik ten Hag and the recruitment team at Old Trafford have fought bravely to get some decent transfer deals over the line against the backdrop of uncertainty.

It was back in November 2022 that the Glazer family decided to explore options regarding a sale, and it’s important to point out that now, as then, the option for the current owners to remain in control still exists.

If they don’t get the deal that they were hoping for, and at this stage that’s believed to be the case, it’s unlikely that they’ll give anyone else the keys to the door.

The ‘will they, won’t they’ scenario isn’t helping anyone though, least of all Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheik Jassim, who are both believed to have submitted world record bids for Man United through INEOS and Nine Two Foundation respectively.

It was rumoured recently that the takeover process had actually stalled, however, reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, who has been across the deal since the very beginning, says that’s not the case.

This remains the case. #MUFC sale process hasn’t been paused, as previously reported. Groups say they’re waiting for further communication and ready if chosen. Yet counter-suggestions (as we’ve seen throughout) from those close to sellers insist Qatar are in fact behind delays.? https://t.co/oPkQp4DqVN — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 2, 2023

What’s abundantly clear at this point is that the process isn’t going to be concluded any time soon.

At least the long-suffering supporters of the club know that the first-team are in good hands, with ten Hag’s buys so far well thought out and complementary to those players already in situ.