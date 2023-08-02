Contact made between Man United and La Liga club as talks begin over Red Devils flop

Real Sociedad have approached Man United in order to sign Donny van de Beek this summer as the Dutch star is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming season. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that formal contact has been made between the two clubs after initial talks on the player’s side last week.

The parties involved are said to be discussing the terms of the deal at this stage and it will be United’s decision whether to sell the midfielder or not based on the conditions agreed upon.

The 26-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 and the transfer journalist doesn’t mention a fee attached to the deal.

The sale of Van de Beek will help Man United pursue their number one midfield target, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who they will push for once the Rasmus Hojlund transfer is complete.

The Dutch star has been at Old Trafford since 2020 but has endured a horrid time at the Premier League giants as the Dutch star massively failed to live up to expectations.

After three seasons in which he played very little, the 26-year-old hopes for a fresh start in Spain to help reignite his career.

