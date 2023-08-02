Star agrees terms with Arsenal on long-term contract but another transfer can’t be ruled out

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a long-term contract, though nothing has been signed yet.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that the Spanish shot-stopper is leaning towards joining the Gunners over Bayern Munich.

Raya would be an exciting signing for Arsenal, but Romano has warned that it’s not a done deal yet and that you never know in football – Bayern Munich could still come back into the race.

“David Raya has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. It’s a long term contract, and it’s just a verbal agreement for now, of course nothing is signed yet,” Romano said.

“Raya wants to go to Arsenal and Brentford have been informed of that. Arsenal wanted to create competition in that role but again, it’s not a done deal yet because it depends on the clubs. So we have to wait a bit longer before calling this a done deal.

“I revealed a few days ago that Raya’s preference is Arsenal over Bayern Munich. This is because Bayern only offered a loan deal to Brentford and the player wanted something different. Now let’s see if Bayern will react as things progress with Arsenal – at the moment a deal with Bayern is off, but you never know in football.”

For now it seems that deal is off, but Arsenal fans probably shouldn’t start celebrating just yet, even if things do seem to be progressing well on this potential deal.

It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta lines up next season, with Aaron Ramsdale mostly performing very well in goal last season, apart from a bit of a dip in form towards the end of the campaign.

Raya could well be an upgrade, or would at least provide an intriguing backup option to keep Ramsdale on his toes next season.