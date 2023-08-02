€40m and Lukaku would be enough for Chelsea to land star for key position

Chelsea have been in the market for a striker all summer and so far have failed to deliver one for Mauricio Pochettino but the Blues are now making moves to land one of the best in Europe. 

According to transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus and Chelsea will be in contact soon over a potential Dusan Vlahovic/Romelu Lukaku swap deal.

The Belgian striker has already agreed personal terms with Juve, whilst the Serbian star is a top target for Chelsea. The Italian club will demand €50m for Vlahovic out of the blocks but will settle for closer to €40m and Lukaku in the end for the 23-year-old.

This deal would be ideal for Chelsea as they would get a new striker whilst also getting Lukaku off of their books. Vlahovic is one of Europe’s most highly-rated strikers despite having an underwhelming campaign last time around.

The Serbian star only scored 14 goals across 42 matches last season – 15 less than the campaign before.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be confident in getting the best out of Vlahovic but there is still a long way to go before he is seen in a blue shirt.

