Liverpool received a scare during their match against Bayern Munich when midfielder Alexis Mac Allister hobbled off the pitch with an apparent knee injury following a knee-to-knee collision with Bayern’s Konrad Laimer just before half-time.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided some relief after the game, stating that the injury is not as serious as initially feared.

Klopp shared that Mac Allister could have continued playing despite the pain, but the decision was made to substitute him as a precautionary measure.

He said:

“Yeah, knee on knee. He could have played on. “So firstly I got the information that it’s too painful, so that was then clear that we will change. There’s no need to push him through. “When I spoke afterwards, he said, ‘No, no, I would have been fine.’ But we didn’t want to go [with] any risks. It’s just knee on knee, bruise, that’s it. It was fine.”

Mac Allister has been a valuable addition to Liverpool’s midfield since joining the club from Brighton earlier in the summer. His performances during pre-season have been inspiring, and an injury just weeks before the start of the season would have been a major concern for the team.

Fortunately, Klopp’s update suggests that the injury is not severe, and it’s likely that Mac Allister will be available for selection once he recovers from the bruise.