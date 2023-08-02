Leeds line up swoop to sign Championship winner from last season

It appears that Leeds United may be focusing their energies on defensive matters in the transfer market, if a recent tweet by an informed journalist is correct.

The all whites will need a solid foundation to build from if they want to bounce straight back up to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

Known for playing exciting and attractive football, the German will clearly understand that his team’s successes in 2023/24 will only be achieved if the back four are solid.

To that end, Leeds Live journalist, Beren Cross, has suggested that the club have identified Taylor Harwood-Bellis as a centre-back target.

Centre-back seems where Leeds are focusing energy next in the window. Phillips and Harwood-Bellis among names they like. Elsewhere, we've been here before with injured strikers. Radrizzani never got on top of it. 49ers have a month to put it right.#lufc https://t.co/8ZGizNOOqa — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) July 31, 2023

Harwood-Bellis, 21, won the Championship with Burnley last season, but is registered with Man City where he remains highly-rated.

Back in April, 90Min noted Newcastle’s interest in the player, along with West Ham, Fulham and Brentford. The outlet noted that Burnley themselves were also keen to sign the player permanently.

It’s believed that a potential £15m fee has seen the Clarets backtrack on their initial interest, but that sort of figure is unlikely to deter Leeds.

The player has a huge projection in the game, and at just 21 years of age, clearly has some way to go before he reaches his peak as a player.

If Leeds can get the deal over the line, it could be one of their best captures of the summer window.