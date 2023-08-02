Leeds United eyeing £7m move to sign West Brom flop

The real business for Daniel Farke and Leeds United begins this weekend, as the all whites take on Cardiff on Sunday to kick-off their 2023/24 Championship season.

Elland Road should be bouncing as the punters come flooding back to see what the German has to offer in terms of having a team with a defined style and an attacking threat.

The squad and starting XI are likely to look quite a bit different to the last time supporters saw them, with moves in and out taking place across the summer.

It was always going to be that way simply because of the fact the club had dropped down a division.

One player that could be lining up for the club is former West Ham star, Grady Diangana.

When he left the east Londoners a number of players were up in arms, including club captain, Mark Noble, who was quoted by BBC Sport at the time as tweeting:

‘As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future.’

Since his move from the Hammers to West Brom, however, he hasn’t captured the kind of form that he showed in east London and, as a result, the Express and Star report that Leeds are eyeing up a cut-price move for the player.

They apparently face competition for his services from Burnley, Leicester City and unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs, though if Farke can sell the player his vision, there’s every chance he could be turning out for the Yorkshire-based outfit in the upcoming campaign.